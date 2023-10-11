Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of Sports Entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former world champion Randy Orton, Hulk Hogan, and Rhea Ripley.

This week, we saw a star-studded affair on NXT, with many main roster superstars, including Rhea Ripley, John Cena, and even The Undertaker making appearances. However, The Nightmare Rhea Ripley wasn't happy at the end of the night and had a message for a top superstar. Apart from that, we will also take a look at what could happen if Randy Orton returns to WWE.

3) Rhea Ripley 'hates' Cody Rhodes

During this week's NXT, there was a notable moment when Ripley was spotted playfully whispering into Dirty Dom's ears. Rhodes found humor in the situation and playfully mimicked the Women's World Champion. Following the show, the Women's World Champion Ripley conveyed a hateful message to The American Nightmare.

"I hate you @americannightmarecody," Rhea shared.

NXT started with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes making significant revelations about the show's upcoming direction. He also announced that he would be serving as the special guest General Manager for the night, with NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov joining him during this announcement. However, Ripley and Dominik had gatecrashed the promo.

2) Could Randy Orton feud with Dominik Mysterio upon WWE return?

Randy Orton hasn't stepped into the wrestling ring since teaming up with Matt Riddle in an unsuccessful match against The Usos on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The 14-time world champion is presently sidelined with a severe back injury. However, he is expected to make a return. Dutch Mantell feels Dirty Dom would be the perfect foil for Orton when he returns:

"I think having Randy Orton challenge Dominik would create interest because he's been out for a year, year and a half, maybe more, and he's over. So when he walks out there, and he don't have that Matt Riddle to carry that excess baggage, all those problems that guy had. Randy Orton is a loner anyway.'' said Mantell on Story Time with Dutch Mantell

The Viper was seen at the WWE Performance Center a few days back, which has sparked rumors that he would soon return to the ring. While nothing has been confirmed, Orton's father, Bob Orton, had stated that doctors have advised his son never to get in the ring again earlier this year.

1) Hulk Hogan confirms he will never wrestle again

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, multi-time WWE Champion Hulk Hogan expressed his desire to return to the wrestling ring but lamented that it wasn't possible due to the numerous surgeries he has undergone. The WWE legend emphasized that even taking a few bumps could jeopardize his health further, definitively ruling out any possibility of an in-ring comeback.

"I would have loved to have had that last match. But now it's completely out of the picture. You know, I'm just too beat up from the surgeries. I think if I took a couple of bumps, you probably have to cut up me again. But no, I really wanted to have that last match."

Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer, and even though he has made multiple cameo appearances, his last in-ring match took place over 10 years ago. With his peers like Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat coming out of retirement for one last match, fans hoped The Hulkster would also make a return. Unfortunately, that will not happen.

