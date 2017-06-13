WWE News: Samoa Joe comments on the brawl between him and Lesnar

Samoa Joe claims that he will lock in the Coquina Clutch on Brock Lesnar.

Samoa Joe faced the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar without showing an ounce of fear

What’s the story?

This week’s episode of RAW marked the first ever face-off between the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar and the Destroyer Samoa Joe. During a backstage interview segment, Samoa Joe revealed that he was still fearless and undeterred by the brawl that had happened earlier in the evening.

In case you didn’t know...

The show started off with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar making his way to the ring, accompanied by Paul Heyman. Heyman was cutting a promo on Samoa Joe when Joe decided to walk down and face Lesnar.

The situation soon went out of hand as the two men started brawling and the RAW General Manager called in a plethora of the red brand’s Superstars to separate the two men.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, a confident Samoa Joe revealed that he would lock the Coquina Clutch on Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire and put him to sleep. Joe pointed out that last week he sent out an excruciatingly painful message to Lesnar by putting Paul Heyman to sleep using the Coquina Clutch.

The Samoan Submission Machine made it clear that he would not be intimidated by Lesnar and added that he would bring the fight to the Beast Incarnate.

What’s next?

Lesnar and Joe are set to face off for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire in four weeks. The buildup to the match over the past week has been stellar and the two men have brought in a sense of reality to the feud.

Author's take

Samoa Joe has gone on record to say that he is not afraid of Brock Lesnar. This week on RAW he took the fight to Brock and managed to bring the champion to his knees with a headbutt.

Samoa Joe then attempted a double leg takedown on Lesnar – a feat not many WWE Superstars can claim to have achieved. This rivalry is heating up fast and with Lesnar scheduled to make some more appearances on RAW, the two men can be expected to throw down again before their official encounter at Great Balls of Fire.

