WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air (26 June, 2017)

The Architect had to deal with the New Face of Fear after RAW went off-air.

by Prityush Haldar News 27 Jun 2017, 11:01 IST

Bray Wyatt issued a fiery challenge to Seth Rollins on RAW

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins faced off with the Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt in the dark segment after Monday Night RAW. Reports from the fans in attendance suggested that Rollins and Bray worked out their differences in the ring. Rollins won the match to close out an action-packed night for the fans in attendance.

Post Show Dark Match finish: Seth vs Wyatt from thewickedstrikesback on Instagram #SethRollins #RawLA pic.twitter.com/prfc84O47G — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) June 27, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The build up to the inaugural Great Balls of Fire PPV continued this week on RAW as a number of matches were announced for the event. The Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins feud was also cemented when it was announced that Rollins would be squaring off with Wyatt at the PPV.

The show also featured appearances from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and LaVar Ball.

The heart of the matter

Seth and Bray continued their rivalry with another match, this time for the fans in attendance at the Staples Center. The two will be facing each other at Great Balls of Fire, and this meeting after RAW gave the fans a taste of what is to come.

Seth Rollins had it easy on RAW this week as he comfortably picked up the win over Curt Hawkins. Hawkins started the match with some offence but Rollins quickly turned things around.

The Kingslayer finished the matches with a Sling Blade, Blockbuster, Superkick, and knee to the face, all in quick succession. However, Rollins’ celebration was cut short by an ominous message from Bray Wyatt on the TitanTron.

Wyatt told Rollins that he would cleanse him by fire and claimed July 9th to be the date of the foretold “purification.”

What’s next?

The Great Balls of Fire PPV will emanate from Dallas, TX on 9 July. With barely two weeks remaining for the event, things have started getting heated in the WWE. The Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt feud has also picked up the pace and the two men with varying ideologies will collide at the PPV.

Author's take

The feud between Rollins and Wyatt has been rolling along at a steady pace. The two men have thrown down a couple of times with Rollins getting three stitches on his face the last time these two met. It will be intriguing is to see how the WWE books the PPV and whether this rivalry will end at Great Balls of Fire or continue well into Summerslam.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com