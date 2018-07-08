WWE Rumor Mill: Is Daniel Bryan leaving WWE?

Daniel Bryan could have already made his decision

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan has raised a lot of eyebrows recently given the brashness in which he has spoken about his current employers, leading to speculation that Bryan could be ready to walk away.

In case you didn't know...

Bryan's contract runs out in less than two months but many fans believe that he will resign because he has been advertised for the company's Australia show in October, but every card is subject to change and Bryan could easily be taken off the promotional material if he doesn't decide to resign.

His contract negotiations have to have gone down to the wire at this point since WWE know that All In is looming and Bryan could make the decision to exit the company, especially since he has recently commented on the fact that he wants to spend more time with his daughter now because he is missing a lot of important milestones as a parent.

The heart of the matter

Forbes recently speculated that Bryan's response to one particular question in his interview with Gorilla Press has turned a few heads since it appears that the former World Champion could be calling WWE out on their ability to tell lasting stories. When asked about a WrestleMania 35 match with The Miz, Bryan responded with an unexpected question of his own.

"I am definitely up for it. You ask me that question, I will answer with a question: do you trust WWE telling that story from now until WrestleMania 35? What in the last several years has shown to you that something like that is possible [in WWE]?”

Whilst Bryan makes a valid point, it's questionable as to whether or not this is the former General Manager's built-up frustration or just the fact that he knows he can be brutally honest about the company if he's made the decision to leave.

What's next?

Bryan will team with Kane next weekend to take on The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules before he is expected to be part of a singles match with The Miz at SummerSlam, a show that could be his last pay-per-view in WWE.

Do you think Daniel Bryan is on his way out of WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...