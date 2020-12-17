WWE SmackDown- 5 Surprises that could happen before TLC- New alliance against Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Corey Graves humiliated?

The final edition of WWE SmackDown before TLC 2020 happens this week, and one has to believe that it will be filled with surprises in the light of declining viewership, especially for the RAW brand.

WWE SmackDown will happen on FS1 this week instead of the original network, and to have people talk about the show on social media, to draw viewers in, Vince McMahon may just decide to fill the show with surprises galore.

So, with that said, here are 5 surprises that may happen on WWE SmackDown.

#5 Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan team finally team up on WWE SmackDown this week

Remember when the idea of a Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan tag team was teased on WWE SmackDown and the internet went bananas? One has to believe that the two men could team up on WWE SmackDown, for very good reason. Kevin Owens had Jey Uso's number on WWE SmackDown but could not overcome the might of the Tribal Chief.

I am doing nothing but what is necessary. If someone falls out of line, I will put them back in it and if someone challenges my family’s position ... they will get knocked down.

Fear is a powerful motivator. #WWETLC #Smackdown https://t.co/YeWpszseja — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 5, 2020

Because the match at WWE TLC 2020 will allow for outside interference, Kevin Owens has to realize that Jey Uso may get involved in the proceedings.

As a result, he may choose to ally with Daniel Bryan, someone who's had his own share of problems with Jey Uso. And who knows...maybe these two men team up for good, following the pay-per-view.

There are rumors of Daniel Bryan taking on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble anyway, so such a setup will allow for this massive WWE SmackDown feud to happen.

Big E and Sami Zayn seem to be embroiled in an Intercontinental Championship program anyway, so this makes a lot of sense.