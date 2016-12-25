5 bilateral series trophies in cricket

Cricket is a game known for rivalries amongst nations. Though the biggest prize in the game is the World Cup, yet the contest between two teams remains of extreme importance as teams play far more bilateral series as compared to multi-nation tournaments.

Since the inception of the game, there have been several rivalries that have grown and made the game ever more intriguing for the fans. The trend of naming such rivalries has increased and there are several competitions presently that are played under a certain name.

Here are 5 such bilateral trophies in the game of cricket:

#1 Warne-Murali Trophy

Named after the two spinning legends of the game, Shane Warne, and Muttiah Muralitharan, the Test series between Australia and Sri Lanka is played under this name. These two, being the two top wicket-takers in Test cricket, fittingly represent the clash of the two countries. It was first named in the year 2007 to mark the 25 years of Australia-Sri Lanka Test cricket.

Since 2007, it has been played 4 times with both nations hosting 2 series each. Australia won the first 3 series without going down in a single Test. But Sri Lanka enforced a 3-0 whitewash when they hosted in the year 2016 and are the current holders of the trophy.

The trophy features two right hands holding actual cricket balls that were used by Warne and Murali during their times and symbolizes the rich vein of spin history the two produced for their respective countries.