Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2016: Test Bowler of the Year

2016 was a year which saw a whole lot of memorable test matches being played over the year and numerous records being broken in the process. The Indian cricket team had a fantastic year and went unbeaten in all the Tests they played. Australia, on the other hand, had a year to forget as they got beaten by South Africa in their own backyard.

After ranking the best Test batsmen, we have sat down and come up with a system to rank the bowlers for our annual awards. We conducted a poll and counted the number of votes by the fans all over the world and combined it with our expert’s picks to pick out the best bowler in Tests this year.

The candidates were narrowed down to 5 with Australia’s Mitchell Starc, New Zealand’s Neil Wagner, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath, and India’s Ravichandran Ashwin making the list.

The final results of the poll were as follows:

Percentage of votes by fans

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin was the clear choice amongst fans as he received a whopping 84% of the total votes. After combining the poll with our expert’s picks, the final results are as follows.