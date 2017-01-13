Stats: Fastest to 1,000 ODI runs

Four players are tied for top spot and Viv Richards' record set in 1980 still stands to this day.

Viv’s record set in 1980, remains unbroken after 37 years

Over 3,500 ODIs may have been played since the introduction of the format and the scoring rates may have increased dramatically but Viv Richards’ record of 21 innings, remains the fastest any batsman has taken to score 1,000 ODI runs. Since then, three more players have managed to equal the record but no one has been able to knock the West Indian legend off top spot.

37 years have passed since Viv created history in the second final of the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup by crossing the 1,000 ODI run mark courtesy of his fifty, which also helped his side win the game and claim the title. Two Englishmen and a South African came agonisingly close to breaking the record but they were only able to equal the mark.

Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Viv Richards now jointly-hold the record for being the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs. Although all of them only took 21 innings to get to the mark, Trott and De Kock were the quickest in terms of matches as well, as they got there in just 21 matches, as supposed 22 games for Viv and 27 for Pietersen.

Only three players, in the history of ODIs, have managed to get to 1,000 runs within a year of their debut. Pakistan’s Yasir Hameed got there in just 242 days and while his record of 24 innings taken to get to the mark is only joint-eighth fastest, it is the quickest in terms of days from ODI debut.

The only other two to have got to 1,000 ODI runs within a year of making their debut are England’s Chris Broad (current match referee and father of fast bowler Stuart Broad) and Zimbabwe’s Neil Johnson. While Broad got to the mark in 325 days (26 innings), it took Johnson 362 days (28 innings) to get to the mark.

As far as the top ten is concerned, four players are joint-top, followed by three players who are joint-fifth with five more sitting at eighth spot, having got to the milestone in 24 innings.

Among those, Azhar Ali, who got his in 23 innings, holds the Asian record of being the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs and is in fifth along with West Indies’ Gordon Greenidge and Netherlands’ Ryan ten Doeschate.

In eighth spot is where there are five players, including the only two Indians to make this list. Glenn Turner got to the mark in 1983 while the the turn of the millenium has seen four more players join him in eighth spot, having got to 1,000 ODI runs in just 24 innings.

