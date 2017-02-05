T20 Blind World Cup 2017: Super Sunday for India as Super Sunil smashes massive century, India beat Aussies by 128 runs

West Indies, Sri Lanka, England register wins. High scoring games a treat for spectators.

by Press Release Report 05 Feb 2017, 21:24 IST

India defeated Australia in Kochi

Indian opener Sunil was in supreme form as he smashed 163 not out of 72 balls with 29 fours against Australia at Rajagiri College, Kochi. India piled up a massive score of 272/0 in 20 overs with Muhammed Farhan hitting 53 of 35 balls before being retired hurt, while Iqbal Jafar scored a quick fire 30 of 13 balls.

The openers had put a 199-run stand in 15 overs and took away the game from the Aussies. Chasing this humongous task, the Aussies were bowled out for 144. Captain Ajay Kumar Reddy picked up two wickets for India while giving away only 11 runs in 3.3 overs.

After having lost to India at Ahmedabad on Saturday, Sri Lanka bounced back against Nepal at PYC Gymkhana Ground Pune. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lankan openers Suranga Sampath and Ruwan Wasantha’s opening stand of 176 crushed all hopes of Nepal before Suranga retired hurt. Scoring 111 of just 48 balls with 19 fours and a huge six, he received strong support from Ruwan Wasantha, who scored 76 runs of 41 balls with eight fours.

Sri Lanka ended with a massive 274/2 in 20 overs. The Nepal bowlers were expensive and could not take any wickets, and both wickets were run outs. In reply, Nepal paced their innings way below the required run rate. Opener Sunil Thapa Magar scored 38 of 30 balls, while Kritan Shrestha Duwal scored 37 of 47 balls. Nepal ended up with 143/5 losing by 131 runs Suranga Sampath and Kavidu Sahaan Kumara Thoma Dura took one wicket each.

In another crucial encounter at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, England beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 214/5 against with opener Md Abdul Malek and Tanzjlur Rahman coming in at number three, scoring 51 of 26 and 56 of 36 respectively. England wrapped up the match in 18 overs with opener Matthew James Page scoring 54 of 31 balls and Peter Blueitt scoring 68 of 32 balls.

At the second match in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, the West Indies batting first piled on a mammoth 323/2 in 20 overs. Opener Kevin Andrew Douglas put on 164 in 64 balls with 28 fours, Leroy Orion Philips scored 76 of 38 balls with 6 fours to give West Indies a 258-run opening partnership. But with the two openers getting out in quick succession in the 16th and 17th over, there was some hope for New Zealand.

But Dennal Deboya Shim scored quick 33 in 14 balls and Alvin Andre James scored 11 of 8 balls to finish the innings at 323/ 2. New Zealand started off well with a 48-run opening stand in four overs between BD Wilson and MLK McCaskill 21(12) before McCaskill was run out by Dennal Deboya Shim. BD Wilson fought back with a century and scored 106not out of 75 balls, JH Dunn scored 35 of 23 balls. But their effort was in vain as New Zealand could manage 239/3 in 20 overs.

India CAB 272/0 in 20 overs ( Sunil 163 not out (73) , with Muhammed Farhan 53(35)- Retired Hurt, Iqbal Jafar 30 not out (13) , bowling Daniel James Pritchard 0/33 , Raymond Stephen Sutton Moxly 0/35 ) bt Australia BCA 144/10 in 18.3 overs (Daniel James Pritchard 32(46), Matthew James Cameron 27(27), bowling Ajay Kumar Reddy 2/11 , Iqbal Jafar 1/20, Prem Kumar 1/14 )

West Indies WICCB 323/2 in 20 overs (Kevin Andrew Douglas 164(64) , Leroy Orion Philips 76 (38) , bowling B Fellows 0/53, JH Dunn 0/39 bt New Zealand BLACKCAPS 239/ 3 (BD Wilson 106 not out (75) JH Dunn 35(23) ,MLK McCaskill 21(12), bowling Anthony Cummins 1/37, Alvin James 1/33

Sri Lanka CAB 274/ 2 in 20 overs (Suranga Sampath 111 (48), Ruwan Wasantha 76(41) ) bt Nepal CAB 143/5 in 20 overs (Sunil Thapa Magar 38(30) , Kritan Shrestha Duwal 37(47), MADUSANKA VISWANATH LEKAMGE LEKAM RALALAGE 1-14 )

England BCEW 215/5 in 20 overs (Matthew James Page 54 (31), Peter Blueitt 68(32)) bt Bangladesh BBCC 214/5 in 20 overs (Md Abdul Malek 51(26) and Tanzjlur Rahman 56 (36))