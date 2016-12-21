Top 5 moments for Indian cricket in 2016

India defeated Bangladesh to win the Asia Cup (Image Courtesy: FirstPost)

India ended this cricketing season on a high with a 4-0 whitewash of England in the Test series. The team have been involved in matches in all three formats of the game, in India, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and even the USA.

In what has been a fantastic year for Indian cricket, we take a look at the top 5 moments from this year:

#5 Asia Cup T20 victory

India won the Asia Cup T20 on March 06 by defeating Bangladesh in the final at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The match was shortened to 15 overs per side after rain delayed the start, and Bangladesh were put to bat after India won the toss. The hosts were struggling at 5 for 75 after Mortaza’s departure in the 12th over but Mahmudullah’s brilliant effort set a target for 121 for the Indian team, which was not a big total to chase for the star-studded Indian batting line-up. A calm chase from Shikhar Dhawan (60 runs off 44 balls) and Virat Kohli (41 runs off 28 balls) saw them through.

After the Asia Cup victory, MS Dhoni became the only captain in cricketing history to win five major tournaments (ICC World Cup, ICC World T20, ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and Asia Cup T20). This was also India’s sixth Asia Cup title - the most by any team.

India’s road to Asia Cup T20 victory

Group Stage

Match 1: Defeated Bangladesh by 45 runs

Match 2: Defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets

Match 3: Defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Match 4: Defeated UAE by 9 wickets

Final

Defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets