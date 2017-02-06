EPL 2016/17: 10 things we learned from Gameweek 24

A week that eliminated teams from the title race and expanded the relegation battle.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 17:32 IST

Arsenal fans were vocal about their feelings

Matchday 24 of the Premier League kicked off with a mouth-watering clash between the league leaders Chelsea and their rivals from North London, Arsenal and it ended with yet another big game between defending champions Leicester City and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

This week proved to be yet another surprising one as Crystal Palace were perhaps the biggest losers after a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Sunderland. To make matters worse, Hull City beat Liverpool, which now leaves Palace one point behind the Tigers and level on points with Sunderland.

Losses for Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Leicester City now makes the relegation battle an intense one between the six aforementioned teams. On the other side of the table, Chelsea are now nine points ahead of their closest rivals, Tottenham Hotspur and seem to be on their way to another Premier League title.

All this and more as here are the ten things we learned this game week:

#1 This could the season Arsenal finish outside the top 4

Arsene Wenger came to Arsenal in 1996 and for twenty years the legendary French manager achieved an incredible feat by securing a top four finish every single season. However, it has now been 13 years since he last won the Premier League title and time seems to be running out for Wenger.

With a number of fans showing up with ‘Wenger Out’ slogans and signboards, it seems like the Frenchman is perhaps looking at his last season as the manager of Arsenal. With fixtures against Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City yet to be played, Wenger and his men have a tough task ahead of themselves if they want Champions League football next season.

#2 Sunderland can stay up this season

Lamine Kone celebrates scoring the opener

After what many called one of the worst starts to the Premier League, Sunderland have certainly recovered well to come up with such a thumping performance against Crystal Palace. With veteran striker Jermaine Defoe leading the way for the Black Cats, they put four past Palace to now go level on points with them.

This still leaves Sunderland at the bottom of the table, however, they are only one victory away from moving to 15th on the table. With the defence maintaining two clean sheets in two games, it will give the team massive confidence going into the last few games.