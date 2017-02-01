5 best signings in the 2017 winter transfer window

A lot of money for the five players on this list. A lot of talent also on this list.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 12:33 IST

One of the brightest signings of the winter: Gabriel Jesus

The winter transfer window has finally come to a close. And as is the case with most signings in January, there aren’t too many high-profile moves that typically shock the footballing world – although China has added a little spice into the mix.

A host of European clubs signed multiple players in the 31 days possible. Some offloaded disgruntled stars, some kept hold of disgruntled stars, some signed disgruntled stars and some wish there were more disgruntled stars to sign in said duration.

The frustration from a host of elements across the world seems to have played a part in the way the transfer window panned out. There’s a connection somewhere there, I promise. But for now, we look at five of the best transfers that happened in January. Best could either mean ‘most value for money’ or ‘a star in the making’ kind of deals.

#5 Gabriel Jesus to Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus may have had an agreement with Manchester City in the summer transfer window, but his transfer to Pep Guardiola’s side only materialised this month due to his commitments in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Manchester City were desperately in need of a striker capable of adequately supporting and complimenting Sergio Aguero. And in the youngster, they might finally someone who can come in and share the load of scoring goals. We’ve already gauge how important he could be from his two performances for the Citizens.

At €32 million, Jesus’ transfer from Palmeiras to Manchester City is the third most expensive one to go through this month. He’s only 19 and has the potential to become a world beater should he replicate the kind of form that saw him get included in the Rio Olympic squad for Brazil.