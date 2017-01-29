5 most underrated midfielders in Europe at the moment

These names deserve more of the limelight.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 17:15 IST

Idrissa Gueye has been the fulcrum of the Everton midfield this season

Midfielders (and more specifically, defensive and central midfielders) do most of the grunt work that stops a goal, and the intricate passing that leads to a goal but more often than not, their contributions are overlooked by the majority.

While some players such as Andrea Pirlo a few seasons ago and the likes of Toni Kroos or Paul Pogba right now are well known across the footballing world and get the praise they deserve, that is not the case with most of the midfielders.

Here, we take a look at five of the most underrated midfielders in the world – it is high time they get the applause they have earned.

#5 Idrissa Gueye

Last season, Gueye was the only silver lining in the worst Aston Villa season in recent memory. His style of play and his impressive performances did not go unnoticed as Everton came calling and this season, he has been an integral presence in the middle of the park for the Toffees. One can even say that Gueye has been one of the steals of the season.

Averaging an astonishing 4.9 tackles per game in the league as well as 2.3 interceptions per game, the Senegalese international has been the best defensive midfielder this season after N’Golo Kante, who gets much more limelight in comparison due to his last season’s exploits.

Gueye leads the Premier League chart in terms of tackles made overall and also has a passing rate of 84.8% which shows that his control on the ball is also good. Everton will be welcoming him back following Senegal’s departure from the AFCON and they will be happy to see him come back early. A player who definitely deserves more praise.