Arsenal's Wenger given four-match touchline ban

by Reuters News 28 Jan 2017, 09:00 IST

Football Soccer Britain - Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 22/1/17 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger clashes with fourth official Anthony Taylor before being sent to the stands Reuters / Dylan Martinez/ Livepic/ Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban after admitting a Football Association (FA) misconduct charge for appearing to push the fourth official during their Premier League win over Burnley on Sunday.

Wenger was charged by the FA on Monday after he was sent to the stands by the referee for allegedly using abusive or insulting language towards fourth official Anthony Taylor after an injury-time penalty was awarded to Burnley.

"It was further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

"The Arsenal manager, who was also fined 25,000 pounds ($31,342), admitted the charge and requested a personal hearing which took place before an Independent Regulatory Commission today (Friday)."

Wenger reacted angrily after Burnley were awarded a 93rd-minute penalty at the Emirates Stadium, one they scored to level at 1-1.

He was sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss, but stood in the tunnel entrance and refused to move as he tried to watch the remainder of the game.

Taylor appeared to encourage Wenger to move away, but the Frenchman was seen pushing back against him.

Arsenal snatched a winner at the death when they were awarded a penalty of their own, which was converted by Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal travel to face Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, before they host Watford in the Premier League three days later.

The other matches Wenger will miss are league encounters away to Chelsea on Feb. 4 and at home to Hull City a week later.

He will return to the dugout should Arsenal reach the FA Cup fifth round or for their Premier League trip to Liverpool on March 4.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)