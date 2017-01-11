Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber snubs Manchester City, set to clinch Schalke loan move

Holger Badstuber was wanted by both Manchester City and Swansea City on loan in January.

Holger Badstuber has found playing time difficult to come by at Bayern in recent times

What’s the story?

Manchester City’s January target and Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber has joined Bundesliga side Schalke on loan until the end of the season, the German club confirmed on Tuesday. The temporary move took shape after the deal was agreed between the two clubs, the player and his representative.

The deal is subject to medical and the 27-year-old is hopeful of getting more playing time under his belt at Schalke. On the latest move, he said,“I’m thankful that FC Bayern have complied with my request. I’d like to get some much-needed match practice at Schalke and I’m looking forward to my time in Gelsenkirchen.”

In case you didn’t know...

The German international came up through the ranks of the Bavarians’ youth system and after impressing for Bayern Munich II, he made his way into the first team in 2009. However, after being criticised by Louis van Gaal, the German international lost his place in the starting lineup in the Dutchman’s final season at the Allianz Arena.

However, Badstuber regained his place in the starting lineup after Jupp Heynckes replaced Van Gaal at Bayern. He was the star player alongside Jerome Boateng as the German giants went on to beat Manchester City, Napoli and Real Madrid in the Champions League, only to lose to Chelsea in the final.

Multiples injuries since 2012 has seen Badstuber spend time on the sidelines, which includes missing the entire 2013-14 season. He can play in the heart of the back four and also as a left-back.

The heart of the matter

Badstuber was wanted by his former manager, Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The Catalan boss was hoping to secure a loan move for the versatile defender to boost his defender in the second half of the season.

Swansea City’s newly appointed manager Paul Clement, who left his position as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Bayern was also looking to bring the defender to the Liberty Stadium.

However, Badstuber snubbed a chance to join either of the two Premier League clubs in favour of a loan move to Schalke.

What next?

City’s failure to bring in a quality defender in the January transfer window will force Guardiola to look elsewhere in the market. The Manchester-based outfit is in need of a defender to boost their chances of challenging in all competitions in the second half of the campaign.

Sportskeeda’s take

Badstuber’s decision to join Schalke ahead of City and Swansea could be a wise decision, considering his parent club and new employer play in the same league. He will be looking forward to keep himself fit and get regular playing time in the first half of this calendar year.