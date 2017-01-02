EPL 2016-17: 5 talking points from Matchweek 19

Chelsea edge closer to record with top teams fighting hard to keep pace.

by Rahul Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 10:22 IST

Chelsea continue on their merry run

Week 19 of the Premier League saw Chelsea once again race to victory, while most of the other top teams in the league also carried on their good run of form. Manchester City suffered a close but demoralising defeat against an impressive Liverpool team while Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United managed to keep their rich run of form going as they edged past Middlesbrough.

The bottom sides continued to struggle in the busiest period of the season with manger-less Swansea desperately looking for some kind of positive signs.

#1 Chelsea equal Premier League record with a hard-fought win

Chelsea continued their exquisite run of form, recording their 13th consecutive win in a 4-2 win over Stoke City at Stamford Bridge. The away side levelled proceedings twice before succumbing to the Blues’ attacking pressure. Willian grabbed a brace, while Diego Costa and Gary Cahill scored the other goals for the hosts. The league leaders showed exactly why they are being touted to lift the trophy at the end of the season by digging out yet another hard fought, yet deserving win.

The victory equalled the record set by Arsenal and Antonio Conte’s men are now only a win away from setting a new Premier League record but they will not find it easy as they travel to Tottenham in the next game week.