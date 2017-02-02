EPL 2016-17: Team of the Week - Gameweek 23

A team of the Premier League's best from gameweek 23.

Manchester United sank to a 22-year low after failing to secure a victory against Hull City

Chelsea were in for a tough contest against Liverpool this week and were lucky to get away with a point from Anfield. The loss of two points, however, didn’t harm the league leaders’ title chances as such after Tottenham Hotspur were held to a draw away to Sunderland while Arsenal lost to Watford at the Emirates. The biggest winners of the gameweek, however, were Manchester City as they put four past the Hammers and gained ground in the table.

But the ones who were disappointed the most were Manchester United fans as their team hit a 22-year low after failing to win against relegation-battling side Hull City. In what was essentially a low scoring week, here's a look at Sportskeeda's Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

Eldin Jakupovic

Eldin Jakupovic kept Hull City in the game at Old Trafford

Keeping a clean sheet at Old Trafford is no mean task, especially when you’re languishing in the drop zone but Eldin Jakupovic showed us how it’s done with six saves against the Red Devils. The Bosnian-born keeper put in a heroic performance for his side making 10 recoveries and earning a crucial point for the Tigers. He saved an effort each from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata among others.