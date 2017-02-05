Five strikers who could join Chelsea in the summer transfer window

Chelsea should look to bolster their squad in the summer and here are five strikers they could consider signing.

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 05 Feb 2017, 21:57 IST

Conte may have to find a replacement for Diego Costa in the summer

Diego Costa, the bad boy of world football, might be a hated figure among the neutrals but for Chelsea fans, he is nothing short of a hero. It’s only his third season at Stamford Bridge but the Brazil-born Spanish international could taste Premier League triumph for the second time in just three years.

Costa has been immense in front of goal for the Blues this season and jointly tops the scoring charts now. If not for the 28-year-old, things could have been much different. His decisiveness and fighting attitude has given Conte’s boys a whole new dimension, attacking wise.

Chelsea are pretty much in the driving seat in the race for the Premier League crown but Conte hardly has any time to relax after what he experienced in January regarding the future of Costa. We all know how Chelsea were troubled by a bid from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian for their lethal finisher Diego Costa in January and the cash-rich club from China could once again test Costa’s resilience.

So, it is high time Chelsea look for attacking reinforcements in the summer. Even if Costa decides to stay at the club, the Blues should bring another striker at Stamford Bridge because they will need a much better squad depth next season as they will certainly be in Europe next time out.

Here are five strikers Chelsea should look forward to signing in the summer.

#1 Andrea Belotti

Belotti has been in superb form this season and has scored 16 goals

A rumour surfaced in the closing stages of the January transfer window that Chelsea’s technical director Michael Emenalo had travelled to Italy to complete a deal for Torino striker, Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old is right now one of the most sought out players in Europe and it is hardly a surprise. Belotti is the future of Italian football and who would know it better than former Italy manager, Conte!

The Chelsea manager knows Italian football inside out from his time in Italy when he ruled Serie A and Belotti is one of the very best in the division.

Still just 23 years of age, Belotti has a bright future ahead of him and already finds himself as a target of European heavyweights like Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. However, if all three are interested in him, he should not find it hard to choose Chelsea ahead of the Gunners and the Reds due to Conte’s presence.

A lethal finisher and a striker who brings his teammates into the game, the 23-year-old has all it takes to achieve success at Chelsea under Conte.