5 former Real Madrid players who are having a great individual season

At a club like Real Madrid, the riches ensure that even the brightest of names have to prove themselves on the pitch consistently to remain in the plans of their manager. While some manage to do so week in week out, there are a number of players who have found the going tough at the Santiago Bernabeu; just ask Colombian superstar James Rodriguez.

However, there is more to football than Real Madrid, and often sidelined players have found joy at other shores. In this segment, we take a look at 5 former Real Madrid players who are having a good 2016-17 season.

#1 Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has been one of those signings of the summer that have been unspectacular yet effective for their sides. The Spaniard, who learnt his trade at the La Fabrica, made just a solitary appearance for the Real Madrid senior side in the 2009-10 season, before moving to Bolton Wanderers before the beginning of the 2010-11 season in search of more first-team action and the player’s career has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

After impressing with Fiorentina over the course of 2013-16, the Spanish wing-back made the much talked about move to Chelsea at the start of the current season and has already made the left wing-back position his.

Alonso has demonstrated an all-round ability, helping his colleagues in their attacking endeavours while also ensuring that he does his fair share of dirty work at the rear end of the pitch. The versatile player has contributed with 15 goal scoring opportunities and has also found the back of the net once, while also disrupting the rhythm of the opposition with frequent tackles and interceptions.