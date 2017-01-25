I-League 2017: Five Talking Points of Round 4

We analyse the fourth round of fixtures in the I-League.

Shillong Lajong celebrating their winner (Picture Courtesy I-League Media)

It was an interesting week of football in the I-League, the table toppers Bengaluru FC have gone from first to fourth, and the Bengal clubs in Mohun Bagan and East Bengal lead the table in terms of points. Aizawl continued their brilliant start to the season, as they beat fellow high-flyers Mumbai FC.

The sole representative from Goa, Churchill Brothers finally got on the board, as DSK Shivajians after playing so well throughout the game, succumbed to a late equaliser from the ever excellent Adil Khan. Shillong Lajong too, picked up the first win of their campaign against a now faltering Minerva Punjab side.

Here are five talking points from last round of matches

#1 Minerva Punjab FC looks out of their depth

Having finished runners-up in the I-League second division, Minerva Academy were inevitably preparing for another season in the second division. Then they had the unexpected good news of Dempo pulling out, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since then, it has been a fairy tale month or so for Minerva, but the fairytale looks like it’s turning into sad reality a bit too soon. Minerva have just one point on the board, which they got in their opening game of the season.

On, Saturday, they scored their first goal of the season, the first goal in four games. That, is a huge problem, especially with the number of goals they’re letting in through the back door. They have conceded a sum total of seven goals.

I know a lot wouldn’t have been expected when they were announced as one of the two new clubs in India’s first division. But, I am sure the players and especially Surinder Singh is expecting a lot more from his team.