EPL 2016/17: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City: 5 talking points

Manchester City jumped to third spot in the table with a late winner over Swansea at the Etihad. Here are the talking points from the game.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 05 Feb 2017, 21:21 IST

When Guardiola needs a goal, there’s a new number he can call

Manchester City took a big stride in their race for a Champions League spot with a late win over Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium. In a game that they had complete control over in the first half, City saw the Swans make a confident comeback in the second before putting the game to bed with a late winner from their new starlet Gabriel Jesus.

The result takes them to third spot in the table, leapfrogging Arsenal and Liverpool in the process.

Here are 5 talking points from the game.

#5 Swansea batten down the hatches and leave the flanks exposed in defence

Paul Clement could have formed a blueprint for teams visiting the Etihad

For the majority of the match, Swansea allowed the home side freedom to move the ball wide and chose instead to deal with it in the centre of the pitch. While it was a dangerous way to live, live they did; they even managed to recover from a lucky break that City saw Gabriel Jesus score from.

While Fabianski did have to make a couple of tough saves, he didn’t have an especially rough day at office, at least not corresponding to the pressure from City in the first half. But the Swans keeper let his team down at the very end.

While the crowd at the Etihad continued to grow impatient, the Swans stuck to their plan and were almost rewarded for it until a late cross was turned home at the second attempt by Gabriel Jesus, leaving the visitors wondering about what could have been.

Could this be a tactic for lower-table teams against City for the future?