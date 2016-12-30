Transfer Rumour: Manchester City duelling Chelsea for Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi

The 28-year-old has been sensational for Sevilla.

N’Zonzi could be on his way out

What’s the story?

Steven N’Zonzi, the Sevilla midfielder is the subject of interest from Premier League clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window. According to reports, in the Sun, the French midfielder's style of play has piqued the attention of both Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte.

In case you didn’t know...

The French midfielder was a regular in the Premier League with sides such as Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before his move to Spain. Having moved to the then Premier League club, Blackburn, in 2009, he quickly established himself as a first-team player.

Also read: Sevilla interested in taking Anthony Martial on loan in January

Although Rovers were relegated he was sold to Stoke City for £3 million. His performances for Stoke even earned him the Player of the Year award in the 2014-15 season. Over the course of three seasons, the midfielder made 109 appearances scoring 6 goals and providing 7 assists.

Heart of the matter

The midfielder who moved to the La Liga side in the summer of 2015 from Stoke City has been one of the top performing midfielders in the league. Such has been his stupendous form that his asking price has gone up to £25.5 million.

Chelsea recently sold Oscar, the Brazilian midfielder to the Chinese side, Shanghai International Port Group for £60m and have the requisite funds. However, the quoted price for the 28-year-old is something the Blues will reconsider. City on the other hand recently lost Ilkay Gundogan to a long-term injury and are looking for a midfielder as well.

N’Zonzi moved from Stoke City for £7m and has been a revelation at his new club, helping them win the Europa League in his debut season. Regarding the interest of other clubs in him, the midfielder in November, stated, “It’s nice, it’s good [to be linked with Chelsea]. But I always say that this type of club is interested in other players too. Until there is something concrete, we must remain professional.”

There have been rumours of Spanish giants, Barcelona also being interested in the midfielder but at the time the 28-year-old was non-committal about any move away from Sevilla. Instead, the midfielder explained, “I am not the only one. I know that big clubs are interested in many players. I focus on what I do at Sevilla. Until there is something concrete, we must remain professional.”

What’s next?

Mainly used as a defensive midfielder, N’Zonzi has shown his attacking side by regularly starting attacks from deep, while breaking up play. When questioned about his recent performances, the midfielder stated, “Some clubs were interested [in the summer] but I feel good at Sevilla. I enjoy the game, the football, I like the way Sevilla play, I feel good in the city, with the fans and the club, and I’m enjoying myself.”

Sportskeeda’s take

While N’Zonzi has been a revelation at Sevilla, a move back to England might not be wise.