Sportskeeda's Holiday themed football XI

It’s that time of the year again!

Christmas is the festival of lights and arguably one of the best things about it for football fans is the drama and excitement of Boxing Day fixtures that take place during this festive period. Football fans around the world are gearing up for the yearly bombardment of goals, upsets and plot twists. Once all the formal festivities are done, there are a set of stellar fixtures coming our way tomorrow as we gear up for Boxing Day 2016.

Ahead of the big day tomorrow, we have put together a festive XI to add to the high spirits of people around the globe. In this segment, we take a look at Sportskeeda’s Christmas themed football XI.

WARNING: We have thought up the ultimate Christmas XI with a few festive tweaks to the player’s names. This team line-up in a 3-4-3 formation and we are not quite sure how this team will function from a competitive context!

GoalKeeper – Darren Randolph aka Rudolph the ninth reindeer

Red nose missing!

We have gone with Darren Randolph of West Ham in goal due to the name that draws comparisons with Santa’s ninth reindeer, Rudolph, who sports a red nose!

The puns can only get worse as we move on..

The Angel-ic back line!

RCB – ANGEL Rangel

The first Angel!

On the right-hand side of our defensive line, consisting of three players, we have decided to go with Swansea City’s Angel Rangel who is currently not very ‘merry’ about Swansea’s position in the league table!

CB – MICHAEL Keane

Michael, the archangel of brute force!

In the heart of our defence, we have Michael Keane of Burnley, who represents the archangel Michael, one of the strongest and most powerful servants of god! No one better to stop incoming attacks and his second name is Keane!

LCB – GABRIEL Paulista

Gabriel, the archangel of messengers!

Gabriel Paulista of Arsenal completes our angel-ic defensive trio, the best Christmas gift he ever got is probably teammate Shkodran Mustafi’s injury!

JESUS AND MOSES ON THE WINGS, SANTA AND REIN-DIER IN THE MIDDLE!

RWB – Jesus Navas

Christmas XI poster boy!

Arguably the only player to make it to every Christmas themed XI since it’s inception, thanks to his first name, this is probably the only combined XI he will regularly feature in!

CM – Eric Rein-Dier

Definitely good enough to be our Reindeer!

Eric Dier of Tottenham features in the centre of the midfield for our team, a spot that only Roy Hodgson fancied him in! On the brighter side, at least he feels involved here unlike at White Hart Lane!

CM – Santa Cazorla

Dressed in red and white, Santa is our ultimate showman!

Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla makes the list despite being injured, thanks to his attire and his little involvement in football throughout the season. Maybe he’s just busy delivering packages and not injured!

LWB – Victor Moses

MOSES gracing a worshipper!

Victor Moses of Chelsea completes our midfield, a revival this season that can give Jesus a real run for his money! We meant Navas...

WE WARNED YOU ABOUT OUR PUNS..

ONLY AN ANGEL CAN SAVE THIS ATTACK!

RS – Roque SANTA Cruz

Bigger and better looking Santa out of the two!

Former Manchester City striker Roque Santa Cruz is the first of our three forwards. A lot was expected from Santa but he eventually faded away like a myth. We are quite sure you don’t know where he is now.

ST – Andy CARROLL

Fans can sing better than Carroll!

Andy Carroll of West Ham will lead our line-up, the perfect target man but he never hits the target! Ask Liverpool fans.

LS – ANGEL Di Maria

Moment you realise you went from Ronaldo and Messi to Santa Cruz and Carroll

The most high-profile name in our list is Angel Di Maria who completes our line-up. Looks like he has already given up on feeding Santa Cruz and Andy Carroll!

Substitutes

Pepe Reina aka Reindeer

Andreas Christian-Son

Dani Alves aka Elves

CHRISTIAN Eriksen

MICHAIL Antonio