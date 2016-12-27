Top 10 goals of 2016 - Part 2

We finish our compilation of the best goals of the year as we look at the five best goals of 2016.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 27 Dec 2016

Dele Alli’s goal against Crystal Palace was one for the cameras

We continue our list of the best goals of the year as 2016 dawns to a beautiful end.

In the first part of our top 10 goals list, we had some brilliant goals which included Dmitri Payet’s sensational run and finish for West Ham and Faiz Subri’s brilliant free kick that will go down in this history books.

Now, we look at some goals that better even those brilliant pieces of skills, as we compile our list of the top 5 goals of the year.

#5 Dele Alli vs Crystal Palace

One of the biggest shocks of the Puskas Award this year around was that this sensational goal by the then English teenager did not make its way into the top 10.

Alli’s sensational hit against Crystal Palace in his breakthrough season with Tottenham Hotspur was arguably the best goal in the Premier League last season, and its inclusion in this list is as such unquestionable.

The midfield prodigy controlled the ball with his first touch, lobbed it over his head with his second, turned his body and hit a shot from outside the box that beat the Palace defence and goalkeeper and showed the world exactly how brilliant this player was. An amazing hit from a player brimming with confidence.