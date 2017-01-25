Transfer news and rumours of the day: 25th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

25 Jan 2017

Premier League bound?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. The big news today is Real Madrid's pursuit of a super-striker, can Los Blancos pull off this world-record deal?

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 25th January 2016:

Serie A

Juventus want Corentin Tolisso

According to The Sun, Monaco midfielder Corentin Tolisso is wanted by Serie A giants Juventus. The 22-year-old has impressed for the Ligue 1 leaders this season and has also attracted interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea.

M’Baye Niang close to AC Milan exit

According to various reports, AC Milan are set to allow forward M’Baye Niang leave San Siro in the ongoing transfer window amidst interest from Premier League clubs. Watford and West Ham United are reportedly interested in his services but the 22-year-old will leave the club on loan now with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The Serie A giants want a loan fee of €1m with an option which allows a permanent deal for €16m. Milan are just waiting for either clubs to reach an agreement with the player.