We are always under construction says Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca

Albert Roca was speaking ahead of the game against Mumbai FC.

Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca

Mumbai FC and Bengaluru FC used to be a very different encounter with Ashley Westwood and Khalid Jamil at the helm, especially with the small incident between them last season. But, with both teams having two new coaches, and with both sides having managed maximum points from both games, the game at Kanteerva promises to be a tasty one, in more of a footballing sense than before.

Albert Roca is wary of threat posed by Mumbai FC

Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca is very aware of the qualities of his opponents and is taking nothing for granted, “Yes, we are facing a team who are mentally strong after two wins. But, we are ready for the hard battle, as they have enough talent in their squad to put us in trouble”.

Highlighting the qualities of their opponents, the Spaniard explained how his team need to control the proceedings to prevent Mumbai for creating chances, “Mumbai FC are very different from the teams we have played against so far, they’ve a lot of pace, and they can hurt us. But, we will not change the way we play, we are the defending champions and we want to win this year as well.”

“It will be important for us to not give them options to counter attack, they still might get chances as this is football game” the former El Salvador coach continued.

The squad is taking to the new philosophy

Having worked with his squad for the best part of three weeks, he believes they’re adapting to his philosophy and his players are progressing in the process, “I am quite happy. Some new players have joined the squad, it is not easy for them to understand the philosophy from the first week. Now, having worked with them for two weeks, for example, Mandar (who was accompanying him at the Press Conference), now understands what I expect from him, but we do have to give them some time".

Highlighting the importance of churning out results as they improve, the man at the helm reiterated, “We are always under construction, and always adjusting things. It’s my job to prepare the players for games, we have two wins, and the competition won’t wait for us. We need to keep learning and keep improving, and tomorrow it will be important for us to get three points”

Important for Bengaluru FC to mix up their attacking play

Giving an insight into his philosophy, he spoke about how he wants his players to change the direction of play via diagonal long balls might catch his opponents by surprise, “Football is a question of not doing the same thing, we have players who can change the direction of play, from left to right, or vice versa.”

“That surprises the opponents, we have to take advantage of these players like Juanan who has the skills to do it. Mixing short passing with long balls is what every coach wants, otherwise, it will be more difficult to beat an opponent. If the opponents know how we play, they’ll aim to prevent exactly that, so we evolve our styles.” he continued.

Cameron Watson who didn’t start the last game with a stomach bug is available for the game. Rino Anto, Salam Ranjan Singh and Lalchhuanmawia Fanai will be missing the game through injury.