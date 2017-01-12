Wimmer says adaptability will make Spurs winners

by Reuters News 12 Jan 2017, 11:44 IST

Britain Football Soccer - AS Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group E - Stade Louis II, Monaco - 22/11/16 Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer looks dejected at full time Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic/Files

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer believes an ability to switch formations during games has given the London side a distinct advantage over their Premier League rivals this season.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino, who preferred a 4-2-3-1 system until last season, has been experimenting with a variety of formations during the current campaign.

A three-man defensive setup has been instrumental in Spurs' recent victories over Watford, Chelsea and Aston Villa and Wimmer has said the side were well-adapted to changing styles as the manager saw fit.

"We train for this every week so everybody knows what he has to do when we have three at the back or four at the back," Wimmer told the club website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)

"It's nice that we can play different formations -- we changed to a back four again for the last 20 minutes (against Aston Villa) on Sunday and still did well."

Spurs currently hold the best defensive record in the league, having conceded only 14 goals in 20 games this season.

Wimmer credited in-form defender Toby Alderweireld, who has been vital to the side's title charge, for his all-round contribution at the back.

"It's always good to have a man like him next to you because he's very safe, very good on the ball, he wins the ball, he makes very good passes and he's a great defender all-round," Wimmer added.

Spurs, who are third in the league, host eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion on Saturday before visiting fourth-placed Manchester City on Jan. 21.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)