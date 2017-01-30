5 reasons why Paul Heyman should replace Dana White

Paul Heyman could be the head honcho for the UFC, and do a better job at it than Dana White. Here are 5 reasons why.

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 03:38 IST

Heyman would make for an excellent UFC boss

It is not often that you come across someone who assiduously puts in hard work to nurture what he once dreamt of as a little kid; and in the process, sacrifices a life of comforts to see it scale heights.

Paul E. Dangerously, otherwise known as Paul Heyman is one such samaritan who put the business of professional wrestling above and before everything else.

The progenitor of the Extreme Championship Wrestling brand is someone who has saved businesses from dying out, courtesy of his workaholic nature. Here are 5 plausible reasons why Heyman would be the perfect replacement for Dana White in the UFC:

#5 Heyman doesn’t ridicule stars

“My client Brock Lesnar”

Dana White, though one hell of a promoter, has received criticism over the years for ridiculing fighters into fights and contracts in unsavoury ways. Dana White has received flak for bad-mouthing his fighters who are well-liked by the public.

According to Holly Holm, Dana White often resorts to pushing fighters to do things against their will. Paul Heyman, on the other hand, is someone who would do whatever it takes to back his stars up.

Also read: Importance of Paul Heyman in the Brock Lesnar- Undertaker WrestleMania match

The finest example of this is Brock Lesnar, someone who Heyman nurtured through his days of yore in World Wrestling Entertainment. Heyman knows how to manage his Superstars and has been doing that since his days with the WWE, before he went on to create ECW.

When Paul. E. Dangerously does it his way, it benefits the business, the fans and the stars. He is the absolute best in the business and a move to UFC might be epochal!