2016 NXT Awards: Who should win? Who will win?

Looking at the nominees for the 2016 NXT Awards, who should win, and who will win.

Jamie Vaccaro 17 Jan 2017

It’s that time of year.

We are twelve days away from NXT Takeover San Antonio, and with that, it is now time for the 2016 NXT Year-End Awards. Triple H took to Twitter this morning to announce that voting would be opening today, with the winners to be announced on the one-hour pre-show to NXT Takeover San Antonio on Saturday, January 28th.

We’re going to look at each category and break them down based on who I think deserves to win the award, and then who I think will win the award.

NXT Takeover of the Year

What was the best Takeover of 2016?

Nominees:

NXT Takeover Dallas

NXT Takeover Toronto

NXT Takeover The End

NXT Takeover Back 2 Brooklyn

The Takeover events are really what NXT fans look forward to the most throughout the year. While each Takeover special had entertaining matches and great moments, we feel that one stood out above the rest.

Featuring a molten hot crowd, NXT Takeover Dallas was full of tremendous matches, great moments, new champions, the introduction of Strong Style, and a farewell to an NXT Legend.

That’s not to say that anything should be taken away from the other three Takeover shows, but Takeover Dallas was just such a complete show from top-to-bottom that I really feel that this category will come to a foregone conclusion.

Should Win: NXT Takeover Dallas

Will Win: NXT Takeover Dallas