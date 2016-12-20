5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Raw (December 19th, 2016)

Strowman is on the loose!

Monday Night Raw was coming off the heels of a lukewarm Roadblock Pay-Pay-View and needed something to re-invigorate the red brand. With the greatest best friend duo in the history of friendship back together, and an angry Goliath named Braun Strowman on the loose, Raw tried its best to put a foot forward in a new direction for the fans.

For every new step forward there’s bound to be a banana peel here and there thrown in WWE’s path and Monday night was no exception. Considering Mick Foley’s geography woes, Sin Cara’s inadvertent offence on the mighty Braun and Big E delivering a scalding burn to the Women’s Champion, the outrageousness were in full effect.

On the bright side, at least Enzo is now getting reprimanded for his awkward bout of very public nudity from November. So without further delay, here are five botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from this last episode of Raw before Christmas...

#5 Close enough, Sin Cara

Sin Cara thought he was entering the ring to have a match with Titus O’Neil on Monday night, which should’ve been a warning that something was wrong. WWE hasn’t had any serious plans with the former Prime Time Player since he attempted murder playfully grabbed the arm of Vince McMahon.

This just so happened to be Braun Strowman’s night to destroy everything including Christmas, but that didn’t mean that Sin Cara wasn’t going to go out without an attempt at one suicide dive. The slip up here is that instead of Braun catching the luchador to slam him to the ground, he lost his balance and fell with him.

What was supposed to be a totally failed attempt by Sin Cara actually ended up being a poorly executed Tornado DDT. Offence is still offence, so we’ll give this one to the former Lucha Dragon.