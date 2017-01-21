5 men who could eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble

There are a lot of dangerous men in the Royal Rumble, perhaps none more than Brock Lesnar. Could one of these men eliminate him?

Who can get this beast over the top rope?

The Royal Rumble is only a week away, and one of the top competitors in the match is none other than the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar himself. In all likelihood, he is not going to win the match, so the question is: who is going to eliminate him?

The obvious answer might be Goldberg, since they are presumably set to lock horns again at WrestleMania, but that doesn't mean that other options aren't on the table.

These are 5 men who might be able to eliminate Brock Lensar from this year's Royal Rumble match.

#5 Tye Dillinger

Tye Dillinger could enter at 10 and toss Lesnar out of the Rumble

This would be a pretty insane thing to happen. Tye Dillinger has an opportunity this year to be the number 10 entrant in the Royal Rumble match, and it would be a great moment to see him get such a gigantic elimination.

I’m not being crazy here… once he gets the elimination it would make Brock go insane, and the aftermath would be similar to what happened back in 2002 when Maven eliminated The Undertaker.

Also read: WWE News: Jim Ross discusses possible scenarios at the Royal Rumble

Chances are that Tye isn’t on his way up to the main roster quite yet, and his character already has some self-doubt built in, so a big, confidence boosting elimination followed by a massive beat-down would fit right in with what WWE is currently doing with Dillinger in NXT.

Plus, even with getting attacked afterwards, eliminating Brock Lesnar is still a peg that he can hang his hat on for a little while.