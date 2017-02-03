5 potential main events for NXT Takeover: Orlando

Will Takeover: Orlando live up to the hype?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 15:36 IST

The Takeover series has become one of the best things in WWE

With NXT Takeover: San Antonio now in the books, it's time to start looking ahead to what could be NXT's biggest show ever. The reason we say this is because Orlando is where it all started for the developmental promotion, with Full Sail University and the Performance Center playing host to a number of young and hungry future Superstars.

It's been a long road to get to this point, but NXT as a brand has grown so much in the last few years that it's no longer surprising when they put on great shows night-in and night out. Because of that, the expectations have been raised to a whole new level and the Orlando Takeover will be no different in that sense.

In fact, there may even be even more pressure than usual.

So naturally, there needs to be a phenomenal main event in order to hold up the bulk of the show. With many of their former top stars now up on the main roster, some fans feel like they're short of options, but NXT always seems to thrive when they're backed into a corner.

If you need any proof, just look at any of the Takeovers from the last 24 months. Exceptional stuff. With that said, let's take a look at five potential main events for NXT Takeover: Orlando.

#1 Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Roode vs Nakamura – the rematch

It seems like the simple option, but it may also be the best. Bobby Roode controversially defeated Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship in San Antonio, and naturally, Nakamura will want to reclaim his throne. Some people feel that he'll now move straight up to the main roster, but it seems unlikely given the nature of his loss.

There's a personal element to this feud now, which is always fascinating when you consider how strong the booking is down in NXT. The brand has utilised main event rematches as a standard tool for a while, and there's no reason to believe that it won't be equally as successful in Orlando.

Plus, the outcome would be fairly up in the air, considering we have no idea what Nakamura's current status is. From the men over to the sensational women.