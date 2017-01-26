5 Superstars who could shock the world and win the Royal Rumble match

Five talented performers, flying under the radar, who can shock the world and come out on top.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 17:31 IST

This year’s Rumble is stacked....

This year’s Royal Rumble match is stacked with marquee names, and for the first time in many years, the outcome of the match is far from certain. While the betting odds indicate that Undertaker, Goldberg, and Lesnar are favourites to win, the nature of the Rumble means that there is every possibility that an underdog can come out on top.

In fact, the last time WWE went to the Alamodome – Steve Austin won his first Royal Rumble match in a huge upset.

Here are five talented performers, flying under the radar, who could shock the world and triumph:

#5 Samoa Joe:

Samoa Joe could win the Rumble and have a great feud with Roman Reigns

It has been rumoured for a long time that Joe is set to debut at the Royal Rumble, and with Roman Reigns set to enter Wrestlemania as Universal Champion, the stage is seemingly set for the dream match between these two leviathans.

The Joe-Reigns dynamic is so appealing, because of the dichotomy of their backgrounds. Although both of them are of Samoan lineage, Reigns hails from the legendary Anoa`i wrestling family, which has produced numerous WWE Superstars.

This combined with his look and College football background meant that he was always destined for stardom in the WWE. Joe, on the other hand, honed his craft at various underground promotions in Japan and then spent 15 years as a main eventer for ROH and TNA, before he was even considered for a spot on the WWE roster.

In other words, he is cut from the same cloth as Daniel Bryan and CM Punk.

There is enough material between these two Superstars to tell a captivating story, and this rivalry has to begin with the Samoan submission machine winning the Royal Rumble on his debut.