5 things to look forward to in the upcoming Royal Rumble

What to look forward to in the first PPV of the new year, The Royal Rumble and how story lines begin here to conclude at the Mania.

by arjunPapadopolous Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 16:29 IST

Too much star power to handle

The new year brings with it lots of hope. Being a WWE fan, you expect nothing else but a dramatic beginning to the new year’s proceedings and that is why one is always excited about the first pay per view of the season, The Royal Rumble.

Surprise returns, over the top rope eliminations, new rivalries and entrance countdowns are some things that the fans can never get enough of. Add some quality title matches and some OMG moments to this, and Royal Rumble is sure to satisfy your adrenaline requirements.

The WWE has perennially advertised the Rumble as the show where the road to the big daddy in Wrestlemania begins and today, we take a look at five things to look forward to in the upcoming Royal Rumble.

#1 A Kurt Angle return

A return that could change the ‘angle’ of the WWE

Goldberg, Sting, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar are WWE’s go to personnel to woo the fans back. Signing all these Superstars has always been a distant dream for a WWE fan and Mr McMahon has made it a reality.

TRP ratings and ticket sales are largely based on the above legends of the business, but there is another name that is perhaps missing from this elite list that will blow the roof off any arena in the world, Kurt Angle.

Angle is one of WWE’s most-loved stars and is a true embodiment of the American spirit. When the brand announced this week that he would be the star inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, social media exploded with excitement.

Angle, entering through the curtain at the Royal Rumble is certainly on the cards and fans would love to see him once again breaking more ankles amidst the ‘you suck’ chants. He is also one the most technically gifted wrestlers and can make any bout a slobber knocker!