5 twists that could happen at the 2017 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is all about the unknown. Here are 5 twists that are an extreme part of that category.

It’s almost time for the most unpredictable Rumble in years

The Royal Rumble PPV is this Sunday night and there are so many variables that it is almost mind-blowing. The rumours and speculation have no less than 5 or 6 men pegged to be the winner. There is a lot of talk of surprise entrants, debuts, and returns.

There are also a lot of things that may be a little bit far-fetched but actually could happen. And that’s what we will delve into here. Twists are one of the Royal Rumble’s biggest attractions, but these five may not be far from what you might expect, even when you are expecting the unexpected.

#5 Samoa Joe does not enter the Rumble match

Could Samoa Joe win the Royal Rumble, or will he not even show up?

By many accounts, it has been set in stone that Samoa Joe will be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. This is by no means a guarantee, no matter how many people are convinced of it.

There are multiple outlets that have claimed that he is set to win the match on his WWE debut. That's a huge deal, and it would absolutely be out of left field for that to happen.

Could it happen? Of course. Will it happen? There's a slim chance. Will Joe even be a participant in the match? I believe that he will be, Samoa Joe has been off-TV because he has been recovering from some nagging injuries when they were last taping and he didn’t show up as he wasn't needed.

No matter the reason why, but that absence has led to rampant speculation that he will show up on Sunday.

It's possible that much like Finn Balor, if Samoa Joe isn't set to win, he might not even appear, instead choosing to have his debut happen under more dominant circumstances.