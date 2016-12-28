WWE News: AJ Styles vs John Cena confirmed for the Royal Rumble 2017

Another marquee match for the Rumble is set.

by Rohit Nath News 28 Dec 2016, 09:34 IST

The arch-rivals will revive their classic rivalry

AJ Styles defeated Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin on the final episode of SmackDown Live to retain the WWE Championship. He is now on the 107th day of his title reign and will go on until 138 days at least, as he will take on John Cena for the third time, this time for the WWE Championship

The finish of the match saw Baron Corbin hit Dolph Ziggler with the End Of Days, and AJ followed up with a Phenomenal Forearm to Corbin. This led to him pinning Ziggler to retain his title.

The triple threat match was the final bout to end the WWE calendar year for the main roster. Corbin’s presence was primarily to protect Styles, who is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered at TLC, but he impressed.

While Styles is no stranger to wrestling in pain, WWE would want one of their top stars to be in top shape, especially for the upcoming Royal Rumble, which is set to be arguably the biggest Rumble show in history.

PWStream reported that John Cena and AJ Styles will be facing in a 2-out-of-3-falls match at Elimination Chamber. While it is not confirmed, it would be a likely rematch. However, putting the title on Cena at the Royal Rumble instead of Wrestlemania 33. While it would help create buzz about the massive Rumble at the Alamodome, which is expected to fill in over 60,000 seats.

For the Royal Rumble match, both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are announced. So far the card is stacking up nicely. Some of the expected matches to fill the card are Charlotte vs Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Miz vs Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship, and Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax. The card will very likely be stacked with several old names to draw more fans. Another rumoured name for the Rumble is The Undertaker.

It is also rumoured that Cena’s current feud with Styles will transition into a Wrestlemania 33 feud with The Undertaker.

