WWE Rumors: Chris Jericho to leave WWE soon?

The WWE Universe may not be graced with the gift of Jericho for much longer

by Rohit Nath News 05 Jan 2017, 14:15 IST

Chris Jericho won’t be in WWE for too long

What’s the story?

Allwrestlingnews reported that it is highly likely that Chris Jericho will take time off from WWE after WrestleMania 33 to promote the upcoming album with his band Fozzy. He posted on Instagram that he was headed to Atlanta to start work on the new album

On the way to #Atlanta to start work on the new @fozzyrock album! @therealspeewee is a great #personalassistant so far... #madecoffee #gotupintime #thatsaboutit @officialrichward A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:30am PST

In case you didn’t know...

Chris Jericho’s deal with WWE is on a month-to-month basis. His run with the WWE last year was originally intended to be only until the Royal Rumble. However, his feud with AJ Styles led to an organic story that led him to extend his deal until Wrestlemania 32.

As seen, his 2016 run has turned out to be one of the most successful of his entire career, that has seen the future Hall Of Famer become arguably the most popular member of the WWE roster. Chris Jericho has been with his band Fozzy since 1999. His last album with the band was in 2014.

The heart of the matter

There have been rumours of Chris Jericho leaving WWE since May of last year. He has stuck around despite everything but it will only be a matter of time before he leaves again. His departure to leave for Fozzy is inevitable.

After Wrestlemania 33 ends, it won't be long before he leaves, if he doesn't leave immediately. Once the recording of the album and release is complete, Fozzy will start a tour, which is set for later this year.

Allwrestlingnews stated that it is entirely possible that Jericho works a lighter schedule until his rumoured match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33.

What’s next?

Raw will likely take a blow because of the departure of Jericho. He has undoubtedly been one of the most valuable assets for Raw, and many fans believe he has carried the red brand on his back for the last few months. Raw will lack the comedic element that Chris Jericho has brought in for the past many months.

Sportskeeda’s take

Chris Jericho is 46 years old and cannot go on forever. When he does leave again, it will be one of the saddest moments that WWE fans will have experienced in the past few years. However, there is no doubt that someday the WWE legend will make another triumphant return.

