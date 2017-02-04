Goldberg posts emotional message for fans

Goldberg has taken to social media to express his gratitude for his fans and his support staff.

Goldberg made a return to the ring after 12 years

What’s the story?

Goldberg posted an emotional message for his fans on his Instagram page a couple of days back alongside a picture of himself with a young fan, named Riley. In the caption, he speaks about what motivates him and how excited he is to be back in the ring.

In case you didn’t know…

Goldberg, who is regarded as one of the strongest and most popular wrestlers in the professional circuit, was the top star of WCW, where he performed between 1997 and 2001. Following a lengthy undefeated streak in singles competition from 1997 to 1998, he rose to fame. He won the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship during this time.

After WCW’s closure in 2001, he featured in All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) between 2002 and 2003. Golberg wrestled for WWE between 2003 and 2004, where he became the World Heavyweight Champion.

After 12 years away from the ring, he returned to the WWE in 2016 against Brock Lesnar when he headlined Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

At Survivor Series, Goldberg prevailed over Lesnar in a match that lasted less than 90 seconds. He wrestled again at the Royal Rumble, wherein he managed to eliminate Brock Lesnar but was then eliminated by The Undertaker.

Making a return to the ring at the age of 50 has been emotional for him. Now, he has taken to social media to express his gratitude for his fans and his support staff. What’s more important for him is that the excitement of being in the ring, amidst the cheering and jeering, is back.

What’s next?

WWE has decided to keep the veteran wrestler at least till WrestleMania 33 after witnessing the positive reaction he garnered in November's Survivor Series. Goldberg had announced himself as a participant in the Royal Rumble to win a shot at the WWE Universal Championship. Although he lost his match at the rumble, the WWE is considering giving him a short title run.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is very heartening to see the veteran wrestler take a few moments out from his busy life to dedicate a message for his fans.

If Goldberg indeed goes on to win the Universal title and hold on to it for a while, as is being rumoured, then it would do the title a world of good. The title, itself, is a new one and not as prestigious as the World Title on Smackdown. With Goldberg holding on to it, that could change.