Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Winner, video highlight and analysis

The Prize Fighter overcame The Big Dog thanks to a huge assist

by Rohit Nath News 30 Jan 2017, 06:33 IST

Kevin Owens won a hard fought battle against the former 3-time WWE Champion

Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in an epic No disqualification match to retain the Universal Championship match. Owens’ title reign continues for over 150 days.

Roman Reigns seemingly had Owens beat when he hit him with a superman punch, making the champion fall through a stack of chairs. He then power bombed Owens onto the announce desk. He looked to hit the near lifeless Owens with a spear, but Braun Strowman came out of nowhere and dragged Reigns out. He hit Reigns with a powerslam through the table in the ring.

Owens then crawled and barely managed to get the pin on Reigns. Jericho was overjoyed at the victory.

It looks as though Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman is the direction for WrestleMania 33. And it looks like it won’t have any championship involved. This is something that will definitely please the WWE Universe, as it also means that Reigns will not be in the main event of WrestleMania for the 3rd year in a row.

As for Owens, the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the main event of Fastlane will be Goldberg taking on the Universal Champion coming out of the Rumble. Owens winning it means that there could be a possible Goldberg vs Owens match at Fastlane.

This could also mean that Goldberg could win the Universal Championship and defend it against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.