WWE News: Asuka officially becomes longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion

Asuka continues to break records and make history down in NXT.

Asuka has been unstoppable since arriving in NXT

What's the story?

NXT Women's Champion Asuka has officially become the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in history, with her reign now sitting at 310 days. She has surpassed Paige who was the former holder of this accolade, with the Japanese superstar breaking the record less than two years into her WWE career.

In case you didn't know

Asuka has defeated some of the top women in the company in order to hold onto her crown, with victories over notable superstars such as Bayley and Nia Jax who both currently perform on the Monday Night Raw roster.

Her reign currently stands at 310 days, with Paige's original victory being taped at Full Sail University a few weeks before it was actually aired on the WWE Network. Because of this, her actual reign was 308 days long as opposed to the 274 that was advertised.

Heart of the matter

Not only has Asuka broken this record, but she's also the longest reigning singles champion in the history of NXT - including both male and female competitors. She has already surpassed Finn Balor's 292-day tenure as NXT Champion, and if she can hold onto the strap until March 31st she will also dislodge The Ascension in order to become the longest reigning champion of any kind in the history of the developmental promotion.

The logistics of Asuka’s record breaking reign have been a bit odd

What's next?

With NXT Takeover: Orlando just around the corner, it seems likely that Asuka's next challenger for the title will be Ember Moon. It's been a rivalry that has been rumoured for a long time now, with many people believing that Moon will take the title in order to allow Asuka to move up onto the main roster.

Sportskeeda's take

It's a great moment for Asuka to achieve this goal, and we here at Sportskeeda believe she fully deserves it. The NXT Women's Champion is one of the most intriguing and diverse talents that WWE has had in a long time, and she adds a great deal of quality to the division. She's done well to hold the fort down in NXT following the brand split, but it's time for the likes of Raw and SmackDown Live to start taking an interest in her.

After all, there are so many potential feuds that she could have up there. She would probably go over to Raw in order to improve their depth, where she could end up coming face to face with the Women's Champion Charlotte.