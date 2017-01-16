WWE News: John Cena praises Big Show's transformation and weight loss

Big Show received praise from "Mr Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect".

The Big Show lost almost 70 pounds last November

What's the story?

On January 15th, WWE Superstar John Cena praised fellow WWE colleague, The Big Show for his new ripped physique. Cena tweeted the following message:

In case you didn't know

After their brief altercation at last year's WrestleMania, The Big Show is now scheduled to be facing former NBA Superstar Shaquille O'Neal, this year at WrestleMania.

Big Show, since Mania, although not seen on television, has been working out hard, and started losing a lot of weight since November. By the end of December Big Show had dropped even more weight making him look extremely in shape.

AT THE MATCHES AND LOOK WHO I RAN INTO BACK STAGE, SOME LITTLE GUY. @WWETheBigShow I FELT LIKE A BABY pic.twitter.com/vdcRsj2bQH — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

Big Show was last seen on TV during the December 5th edition of Monday Night RAW, making his surprise return against Kevin Owens. He has also been appearing on recent WWE Live events.

The heart of the matter

Show's rivalry with O'Neal, as many fans would like to believe, didn't begin at WrestleMania. In the July of 2009, when O'Neal was invited to serve as a guest host for Monday Night RAW, he found himself getting involved in a quarrel with the seven-feet tall giant.

Seven years later, the two had a brief face-to-face confrontation at WrestleMania 32, during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

On July 14th, 2016, on the red carpet of the ESPY's, Big Show challenged Shaquille O'Neal to a match at WrestleMania 33, which O'Neal accepted.

What’s next?

Show’s next in-ring venture will be against O’Neal. He was also last seen participating in various house shows, facing off against Braun Strowman, whom he’s been mentoring off-screen.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s great to see Big Show in such a great shape. His match against O’Neal will be really amazing to see.

The video below shows Big Show and O’Neal entering into a face-to-face confrontation during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32:

