WWE News: John Cena set to host Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards

John Cena confirms that he will be hosting the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, weeks before WrestleMania!

by donaldguerrera News 25 Jan 2017, 12:00 IST

John Cena is extremely popular with the younger audiences

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar John Cena is heading to Los Angeles, as the 15-time WWE Champion confirmed today that he will be hosting the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

This year’s ceremony takes place just a few weeks ahead of WrestleMania 33, so John’s one-off hosting gig also means some great exposure for the company.

In case you didn’t know...

The Kids’ Choice Awards are an annual event hosted by the American cable network Nickelodeon, which honours the biggest acts in music, movies and television.

The show features guest performances, celebrities getting “slimed” (covered in a green ooze, generally without expecting it), and the distribution of various awards like “Favourite Movie”, “Favourite Cartoon”, and “Favourite Video Game”.

The heart of the matter

John Cena confirmed his hosting duties for this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards during an appearance on the TODAY Show this Tuesday morning, where the leader of the Cenation popped out of a box to “slime” a young fan.

This will be John’s first time hosting the show, following in the footsteps of rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who hosted the ceremony back in 2009. Cena told WWE.com the following:

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I’m so excited and honored to host this year’s show. I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!”

Cena has certainly been making his presence felt in the non-wrestling world lately.

In 2016, he became only the third wrestler in history (following Hulk Hogan and The Rock) to host the iconic Saturday Night Live, he also hosted the ESPY Awards and the 2016 Teen Choice Awards alongside Victoria Justice last year alone.

What’s next?

Cena steps into the ring this Sunday to take on AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and will attempt to tie Ric Flair’s all-time record of world title reigns on his way to WrestleMania.

Expect the wrestling titan to be in full promotion mode over the next few months, appearing on any major network that will have him, as WWE gears up for its biggest event of the year.

Sportskeeda’s take

Since John Cena has limited years left in his in-ring career, it makes sense for him to explore avenues outside wrestling to further his acting career. Hosting the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards will undoubtedly add another feather in his cap when it comes to mainstream exposure.

The WWE will probably benefit a lot from the publicity before Wrestlemania 33 as well and have probably given the green light to this appearance keeping the same in mind.

