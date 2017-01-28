WWE News: Triple H on why Shinsuke Nakamura isn't on the main roster just yet

The King of Kings on why the King of Strong Style isn't ready just yet.

NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura

What’s the story?

As reported by allwrestlingnews.com, Triple H participated in his usual pre-Takeover conference call with members of the professional wrestling media. During that call, he was asked why NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura wasn’t currently competing on the main roster.

In case you didn’t know...

Shinsuke Nakamura made his debut for NXT in the April of 2016 at NXT Takeover: Dallas, having what critics praised as a near-perfect match with Sami Zayn. Since then, Nakamura has run roughshod over the NXT brand, losing only to Samoa Joe in that timeframe.

Shinsuke Nakamura was previously with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was a three-time IWGP Champion, and a five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

The heart of the matter

Triple H explained that there are a lot of components to what they do, and that includes television broadcasts and how a performer is utilised on them. He stated the differences between NXT and WWE television.

He intimated that the main roster programs, such as Raw and Smackdown Live, were television shows, adding that Shinsuke Nakamura had never been on a live television show.

What’s next?

Triple H also mentioned that he loves Nakamura, but that Shinsuke is still learning all of the aspects of what WWE does.

He also noted that there is a learning curve to that and it’s just a matter of time before Nakamura gets called up to the main roster.

Sportskeeda’s take

Since the moment Shinsuke Nakamura signed with WWE, it has always been a matter of when and not if he would end up on Raw or Smackdown Live. Much was made of the language barrier and whether or not Nakamura’s peculiar brand of charisma would translate to the casual WWE fan.

However, Shinsuke Nakamura has become one of the most popular wrestlers in the company in his time with NXT, with his merchandise regularly breaking into the best sellers category on WWEShop.com.

While the rumours are rampant that Nakamura is being considered for a surprise entrant spot in the 2017 Royal Rumble match, we believe that it will not actually be the case.

Even though we don’t see a situation in which Nakamura flounders on the main roster, we feel that the Royal Rumble match will be a showcase for his NXT rival, Samoa Joe. In other words, we don’t think that they would have Nakamura debut in the Royal Rumble if he’s not going to win the match.

We feel that they will hold off on his main roster debut until the Raw after Wrestlemania.

