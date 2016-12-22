NXT: 5 Points to note (December 21st, 2016)

An explosive main event was the highlight of this week’s show

If you’re the kind of wrestling fan who reads spoilers from NXT tapings, you already know about the glorious contender for Nakamura’s NXT Championship. If you're not, and just watched this week’s episode of NXT television, we’re sure you’re excited about the main event at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

We are just as thrilled to bring you highlights from Full Sail University, where we witnessed a hard hitting Fatal Four Way Elimination match to be Number 1 contender for the top prize in the hottest brand. Of course, there are other things we noted as well, and we shall bring them to you in our recap. But let’s start at the end, with the big NXT Takeover news.

#5 Main event for next NXT Takeover is glorious!

This is a dream match in many ways

Shinsuke Nakamura is a name that one associates with NJPW. On the other hand, Bobby Roode is one of the biggest names from TNA. At NXT Takeover: San Antonio, two of the biggest names in the world will collide on an NXT stage, on Royal Rumble weekend.

It will be a clash of styles for sure, Strong Style vs. the traditional old school wrestling of Bobby Roode. Ever since they’ve arrived at NXT, the two men have had the most flamboyant and charismatic entrances in sports entertainment. We can only imagine how amazing their entrances will be at San Antonio.

Right now, let’s find out how Bobby Roode got the chance to main event an NXT Takeover!