WWE Rumours: Royal Rumble to feature a match between Dean Ambrose and The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose and The Miz have put on some great matches in the past

The Royal Rumble next month will be the biggest Rumble in WWE history. WWE will be looking to sell out the 72,000-seater Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and some big names such as Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have already been confirmed for the event.

NoDQ recently posted an article speculating the possibility of two more matches for the Royal Rumble. The article stated that The Miz and Dean Ambrose were on a collision course for the Intercontinental Championship. This may, in fact, be true since The Miz openly called out Ambrose’s girlfriend, Renee Young last week on SmackDown Live.

Renee was subtly pointing out Miz’s obsession with Dean Ambrose that cost him the opportunity for a shot at the WWE Championship. It was then that Miz put Renee on the spot with a tawdry comment about her relationship with Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose has just recently ended his feud with WWE Champion AJ Styles and his involvement in the Intercontinental Championship picture will certainly add more prestige to the title. The Miz has been a top heel for the blue brand and he deserves to have a feud with a top of the card superstar such as Dean Ambrose.

It is interesting to note that Dean Ambrose was the Intercontinental Champion heading into the Royal Rumble last year and successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match at the event.

Another match that might transpire is between the WWE Champion AJ Styles and the returning John Cena. The Royal Rumble will see AJ Styles completing one year in the WWE.

Styles established himself as a top star at the expense of John Cena. Styles was selling merchandise like hotcakes and the company pushed him to the moon. Styles’ two wins over John Cena in singles competition almost single-handedly pushed him to win the WWE Championship at Backlash.

But come this Tuesday, The Leader of the Cenation will return to SmackDown Live with a view to renewing this rivalry. Cena might again shoot for Styles in his quest for equaling Ric Flair’s elusive 16 World Championships record.

Here’s a video of Renee Young reacting to her confrontation with the Miz:

