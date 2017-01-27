This day in Pro Wrestling history - 27th January: John Cena wins the Rumble twice

John Cena won two Royal Rumbles on this day and one of WWE's most fan-favourite Superstars left the company.

John Cena has been a strong performer at the Royal Rumble

John Cena heads into this year’s Royal Rumble as the No. 1 contender for AJ Styles’ WWE Championship. Cena does quite well at the event if past performances are anything to go by.

Cena is a two-time winner of the Rumble match and even though he is not advertised to participate in the match this year, WWE Universe knows how much of a juggernaut Cena is when it comes to grade-A Pay Per Views.

Cena’s twin-Rumble victories came in 2008 and 2013 and it is interesting to note that both of that victories came on the same date – January 27. This edition of ‘This day..’ recaps Cena’s Rumble wins and also looks at the time when one of Cena’s biggest rivals decided to leave the promotion.

#1 John Cena wins the 2008 Royal Rumble – 27th January 2008

John Cena wasn’t even advertised for the 2008 Royal Rumble, having been out of action since October with a torn pectoral muscle. The Rumble match began with a bang as last year’s finalists Undertaker and Shawn Michaels opened proceedings.

The match opened up as the duo were eliminated before the latter stages and Triple H – having entered at No:29 – looked odds on to win. However, Cena’s familiar music hit when the buzzer sounded for the final entrant and Madison Square Garden erupted on seeing the man.

Cena would eliminate Carlito, Mark Henry and Chavo Guerrero to set up a showdown with Triple H. Cena would counter a Pedigree and then boot Triple H out of the ring with an AA to win the Rumble and go on to Wrestlemania.