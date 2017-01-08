TNA News: TNA offers new package for UK and Irish viewers

A new streaming option is available for TNA Impact and PPVs!

Total Access TNA Wrestling has launched for U.K. and Irish fans!

What’s the story?

TNA’s new year has brought about a significant amount of change. Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., the parent company of Fight Network, has rolled out its latest change and its good news for fans in the UK and Ireland.

Total Access TNA Wrestling has launched a new app that allows people of those countries the ability to stream every weekly episode of Impact at the same time that the show premiers on Fight Network and PopTV.

In case you didn’t know…

This app roll out coincides with TNA being dropped from the Challenge Network. When Challenge announced that they were going to stop broadcasting Impact beginning January 1st, 2017, it initially appeared to be a devastating blow to TNA.

PopTV was also part of a CBS deal for Hulu’s upcoming Live TV service, so TNA’s digital presence has expanded considerably.

The heart of the matter The app has a price point of £4.99 per month and is available at Apple’s App Store as well as Google Play. Additionally, subscribers can visit ImpactWrestling.com and watch online. Not only will the app give access to the weekly program but it also gives access to classic IMPACT Wrestling, TNA Xplosion, TNA Wrestling’s Greatest Matches, TNA British Boot Camp, TNA Epics, TNA Unfinished Business and TNA Legends; plus the latest live pay-per-view events, classic pay-per-view events, One Night Only specials and more. Here’s what the Anthem Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm said: “The IMPACT Wrestling brand has always maintained a strong presence across the U.K. and Ireland and the Total Access TNA Wrestling app will ensure our loyal fans there have the opportunity to watch premiere IMPACT Wrestling episodes and TNA pay-per-views in real time for the first time.” What’s next? At this stage, Total Acess TNA Wrestling is an app that is only available to the UK and Ireland but it creates an opportunity to be spread worldwide. Anthem likely won’t offer it to markets that have access to Impact wrestling via Fight Network and PopTV, so the USA and Canada shouldn’t expect it anytime soon. Those are huge markets to miss out on but that shouldn’t stop TNA from exploring other countries. There are plans to make this app available through other streaming platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Xbox, however, they are not options at this time. Sportskeeda’s Take Just when you think that TNA might be finally down for the count, they always seem to find a way to survive. Losing the British markets would’ve been crushing because not only does the promotion have a long history with those fans but the UK and Ireland have become one of the hottest wrestling scenes over the past few years. Fans might not be terribly happy about have to pay an additional £4.99 to watch this wrestling promotion but since pay-per-view events are thrown in as well, many will likely find this to be a deal worth shelling out the extra money for. For those of us who live outside the UK and Ireland, we can hope that a similar option might be made available soon. TNA obviously won’t make Impact available in markets that the show is already being broadcasted but maybe they can offer it as a way to access the pay-per-views. WWE Network has caused the pay-per-view price point to become drastically lowered in many wrestling fans’ minds and TNA could lock in a significant amount of revenue if they followed suit. Tweet speak Think im going to start watching TNA again especially when they have a network app with the old PPVs — Daniel McDermott (@danmcd1997) January 5, 2017 Think im going to start watching TNA again especially when they have a network app with the old PPVs — Daniel McDermott (@danmcd1997) January 5, 2017

