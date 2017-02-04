TNA Rumours: The Hardy Boyz and Drew Galloway are yet to renew their contracts

Their contracts are set to expire soon.

04 Feb 2017

Are they done with TNA?

What's the story?

We noted previously that the TNA contracts of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Drew Galloway were set to expire in the first quarter of 2017. Now, the latest report coming from PWinsider has revealed that all three of these stars are yet to sign new deals with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Rumours of the contracts of several top TNA stars being expired in early 2017 have been heard over and over again in the past several months. The names belonging to these contracts include the likes of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Drew Galloway.

It has also been said that WWE is interested in signing both the Hardy Brothers back with the company once their TNA contract expires. The primary reason behind WWE's interest is believed to be the success of the 'Broken' gimmick of Matt Hardy.

Nothing has been heard about the possibility of Drew being re-signed, but given the fact that the company has signed many top indie names in recent times, it looks likely that they would be interested in signing the former TNA World Champion as well.

The heart of the matter

In a recent Interview, Galloway revealed that there are only 3 weeks left on his current TNA contract, so the rumours about the contracts of the Hardy Brothers getting expired soon looks believable too.

Regarding them not renewing their contracts yet, it has been reported before that all three of these stars have a busy indie schedule and the fact that the new TNA management wants to sign them exclusively is said to be the primary reason for the disagreement between the two parties.

What's next?

The news of these stars not having re-signed yet is worrying for the fans who want to see them continue their acts on TNA.

If these reports are true then TNA officials will have to act fast if they don't want to lose the few main event level stars they have left on their roster after surviving a huge financial crisis last year.

Sportskeeda's take

With the company now being under new management, many hoped that TNA would regain their lost spot in the sports entertainment industry.

However, the failure to convince their top stars to renew their contracts so far leaves the fans in a worrying spot once again, with the question being whether they will be able to run the company at all.

