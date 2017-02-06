WWE Live Event Results: Winnipeg, February 5th 2017

Two titles of the blue brand were defended at the house show.

The main event of the night.

The latest WWE SmackDown live event took place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The show, featuring the roster of the blue brand, showcased two title defences. In the main event, Dean Ambrose wrestled AJ Styles and The Miz in an Intercontinental Championship match. Sadly for the fans, John Cena was absent from the show.

The results of the Smackdown live event has been provided below:

#1 American Alpha(c) vs. The Ascension vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno [Tag team turmoil for the Smackdown Tag team Championship]

The match started with Slater and Rhyno and The Ascension. Rhyno gored Viktor and eliminated the Ascension. The former SD Tag Team Champs were eliminated next by Breezango when Fandango rolled-up Slater.

American Alpha was the next team in and they wasted no time in eliminating Breezango. In the end, the Grand Amplitude on Jey Uso helped the Champions to retain the gold.

Result: American Alpha retained the Smackdown Tag team Championship over Breezango, The Usos, The Ascension and Heath Slater and Rhyno

#2 Alexa Bliss and Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Naomi and Natalya

Naomi received a decent reaction. At one point of the match, Natalya walked out on Naomi when she tried to tag her in. Ultimately, Naomi pinned the Smackdown Women’s Champion to pick up the win.

Result: Naomi and Natalya defeated Carmella and Alexa Bliss

Every princess needs to keep a little baddie by her side. I know for sure I've found mine. #FABULUS. #WWEWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/qhj22KWHTL — Miss Staten. (@RankedAPrincess) February 6, 2017

#3 Mojo Rawley vs. Aiden English (with Simon Gotch)

Although there was not much of a reaction for English, Rawley was greeted with cheers. Mojo dominated throughout this short contest. He pinned English following the Hyper Drive.

Result: Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

#4 Bray Wyatt vs. Luke Harper

This was a very good match as the fans were really invested in the action. Wyatt pinned Harper courtesy of the Sister Abigail.

Result: Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Harper