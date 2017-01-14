WWE News: AJ Styles details why Shawn Michaels is his dream opponent, challenges The Undertaker

Styles wants The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

If the match between Shawn and Styles happens, it would surely blow the roof off

What’s the story

AJ Styles is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever grace the squared circle. It is a long documented fact that "Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels is one of his dream opponents to face at WrestleMania.

With WrestleMania drawing near, AJ Styles spoke to former WWE personality and current ESPN talk show host, Jonathan Coachman. AJ Styles explained to Coach why he considers Shawn Michaels as his dream opponent.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles has been accumulating accolades in the past year. He has had the most outstanding debut year a wrestler could have in WWE. He debuted last year at Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant and it has now almost been a year since then.

In just the span of a year, he has captured the WWE Championship and has even toppled the franchise player John Cena three times. In short, AJ Styles has had a phenomenal run in WWE so far.

AJ Styles is set to face John Cena once more at this year’s Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles spoke to Coach regarding why he considers Shawn Michaels as his dream opponent. He told Coachman that he and Shawn Michaels are a lot alike in the ring.

He said that he and Shawn both are very devoted to the art when they get inside the ring. He expressed his belief that if he and Shawn got inside the ring and faced each other, they would surely tear the house down.

AJ also told Coachman that he understands Shawn’s desire to stay true to his word (regarding his retirement) and stated that he respects it.

He also threw a challenge at The Undertaker and expressed his desire to face him at Mania. AJ stated that he has beaten several of WWE’s top stars in his tenure and told Coach that he is confident in beating The Undertaker too, at WrestleMania.

What next?

It is yet unclear as to who AJ will face at WrestleMania. But, what is clear is that he will face John Cena at Royal Rumble.

John Cena is currently on a quest to be recognised by his fellow WWE Superstars who think of him as a part-timer now. He has vowed to recapture the world championship for the 16th time and equal Ric Flair's legendary record at Royal Rumble.

Sportskeeda’s Take

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker is a marquee match of sorts. It would indeed be fitting for Taker to face the best the business has to offer at this year’s WrestleMania, which is rumoured to be his last.

Regardless of who he faces at WrestleMania, we can be sure that AJ Styles will deliver a top notch match at the grandest stage of them all.

